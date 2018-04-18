Opening day still up in the air for local golf courses

Green grass is starting to peek through on the ninth hole at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

As the weather rollercoaster continues in Central Alberta, the date for day one of golf season continues to be a moving target.

It has been very much a waiting game in April for courses across the province and with snow falling even as late as Monday, the opening tee-off date is still a question mark.

Historically, in mid-April avid golfers hit the links and that’s frustrating for staff at local courses.

“One of those things you can’t really control. The club has always been open by at least the middle of April,” said Dean Manz, head golf professional at Red Deer Golf and Country Club.

“One of the longest winters that the members have experienced. There’s not much you can do until mother nature changes its course.”

River Bend Golf and Recreation Area General Manager Brian Miller, who joined the course last year said they’re doing everything they can to make sure they open as soon as possible.

It’s relentless. A couple days ago it was snowing. All that water and stuff,” Miller said.

“(Superintendent Cameron Kusiek) said the golf course looks good, the parts he sees that are breaking through, wintered well. He’s got no concerns. He’s done some tests on the green, those look good.”

Miller added that with the long winter and snow in the area, there will also be lots of water to drain off the course to start the season.

“When we do get open, with it being so wet, we probably won’t be on carts right away. So that will be tough. Trying to get more cart paths out here so we can open when it’s wet like this,” Miller said.

“Little tough on the older guys that need carts. They get pushed back, we feel bad about that.”

For many golf fans and courses alike, the anticipation from the late start has been trying but not unprecedented.

River Bend Golf and Recreation Area Superintendent Cameron Kusiek recalled a late start as recently as 2013 when opening day didn’t happen until May 2. Miller, who was at Pine Hills in Rocky Mountain House then, said they didn’t open until May 15.

For the hardcore golfers out there, although it feels like the wait will never end, Miller noted the number of golf days throughout the year will work out about even.

“It’ll be really nice when we get going. If you look at it, sometimes you’ll start early April, then late April you’ll shut down for a week. Then you’re on a hold again,” Miller said.

“The number of days you’re on the golf course are still going to work out to about the same.”



