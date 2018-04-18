Green grass is starting to peek through on the ninth hole at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Opening day still up in the air for local golf courses

As the weather rollercoaster continues in Central Alberta, the date for day one of golf season continues to be a moving target.

It has been very much a waiting game in April for courses across the province and with snow falling even as late as Monday, the opening tee-off date is still a question mark.

Historically, in mid-April avid golfers hit the links and that’s frustrating for staff at local courses.

“One of those things you can’t really control. The club has always been open by at least the middle of April,” said Dean Manz, head golf professional at Red Deer Golf and Country Club.

“One of the longest winters that the members have experienced. There’s not much you can do until mother nature changes its course.”

River Bend Golf and Recreation Area General Manager Brian Miller, who joined the course last year said they’re doing everything they can to make sure they open as soon as possible.

It’s relentless. A couple days ago it was snowing. All that water and stuff,” Miller said.

“(Superintendent Cameron Kusiek) said the golf course looks good, the parts he sees that are breaking through, wintered well. He’s got no concerns. He’s done some tests on the green, those look good.”

Miller added that with the long winter and snow in the area, there will also be lots of water to drain off the course to start the season.

“When we do get open, with it being so wet, we probably won’t be on carts right away. So that will be tough. Trying to get more cart paths out here so we can open when it’s wet like this,” Miller said.

“Little tough on the older guys that need carts. They get pushed back, we feel bad about that.”

For many golf fans and courses alike, the anticipation from the late start has been trying but not unprecedented.

River Bend Golf and Recreation Area Superintendent Cameron Kusiek recalled a late start as recently as 2013 when opening day didn’t happen until May 2. Miller, who was at Pine Hills in Rocky Mountain House then, said they didn’t open until May 15.

For the hardcore golfers out there, although it feels like the wait will never end, Miller noted the number of golf days throughout the year will work out about even.

“It’ll be really nice when we get going. If you look at it, sometimes you’ll start early April, then late April you’ll shut down for a week. Then you’re on a hold again,” Miller said.

“The number of days you’re on the golf course are still going to work out to about the same.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Rampage hope to recapture glory of Founders’ Cup run
Next story
Blue Jackets, Caps say there is still plenty in the tank

Just Posted

Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

The son of a man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in… Continue reading

Man in huge weapons bust gets prison

Nearly 30 firearms and stolen property seized in November 2017 police search

Municipalities fighting for share of bankrupt oilpatch assets

Lacombe and Clearwater Counties among 11 rural municipalities seeking secured creditor status

Carr downplays tanker traffic risk, says legislation not developed yet

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government hasn’t yet “landed” on its promised… Continue reading

Broncos hockey player Conner Lukan loved most animals, watched ‘The Bachelor’

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — He tore around on quads, roughhoused with his… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Police confirm fleeing suspect shot dead by RCMP was Calgary woman’s killer

CALGARY — Police have confirmed that a fleeing suspect who was shot… Continue reading

Red Deerians celebrate 100 years of CNIB

Central Albertans celebrated a century of change for blind and partially sighted… Continue reading

33 abused Chihuahuas found in Maryland SUV

When the animal control investigator first got the call, he didn’t believe… Continue reading

Red Deer man who helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles suffers heart attack

GoFundMe page has been launched to support him and his family

Melting Arctic sea ice may be behind endless winter: scientists

Scientists are suspecting that not enough winter in the Arctic has led… Continue reading

Canada’s oldest blood donor says busy mind, vitamins helped her give back

VANCOUVER — Beatrice Janyk credits vitamins, 12 hours of sleep a day,… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring in 30 NHL players, alumni for event

Organizers behind a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos say… Continue reading

From catchphrases to fashion: ‘Scandal’s’ pop culture impact

NEW YORK — As “Scandal” wraps up its seventh and final season… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month