Red Deer Optimist Chiefs goalie Duncan Hughes was named a second-team all-star in the Alberta Midget Hockey League. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Optimist Chiefs’ earn top honours in AMHL

A pair of players from the Red Deer Midget AAA Optimist Chiefs were recognized this week for their performance this season.

Goaltender Duncan Hughes was selected as a second-team All-Star by the Alberta Midget Hockey League and along with fellow netminder Bretton Park, the duo earned the Cam Ward Trophy for least goals against. Hughes finished the year with a 12-3-2 record, a .911 save percentage and 2.14 goals against average. As a team, the Chiefs allowed just 69 goals in 35 games.

Chiefs captain and forward Josh McNeil picked up the Brian Sutter Award as the league’s top defensive forward. McNeil notched 11 goals and 26 assists in 35 games for the Chiefs last year. McNeil was also the team recipient of the 2018 AMHL Scholarship, which awards $2,000 to a player for post-secondary education.

Both Hughes and McNeil signed with the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League for next season.


