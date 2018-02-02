Optimist Chiefs goalie Duncan Hughes signs with Olds Grizzlys

OLDS- Red Deer Optimist Chiefs Duncan Hughes has signed a letter of intent to play with the Olds Grizzlys of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

The 18-year-old netminder from Rocky Mountain House, suited up for an AJHL contest with the Grizzlys on Jan. 21 against the Canmore Eagles and made 38 stops in a 3-3 tie.

“He is a talented goaltender, who has shown us his potential in the game against the (Canmore) Eagles. We are extremely excited about the signing,” said Grizzlys head coach Adam Redmond.

In his second season with the Optimist Chiefs, Hughes is one of the top goalies in the Alberta Midget Hockey league with a 2.00 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. He has a record of 11-2-2 on the year.

The Grizzlys currently have a 15-32-3 record. They have two active goalies, Andrew Henderson and Sam-Jaxon Visscher who are both 20-years-old.



