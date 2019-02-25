Optimist Chiefs head to series finale with Calgary Royals

It will come down to a one-game winner take all to determine who moves on in the first round of the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League playoffs.

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs and Calgary Royals are tied two games apiece in the best-of-five series, with the finale set for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in Penhold.

Red Deer knocked off the Royals in game 3 on Saturday 5-0 in Penhold but were unable to close out the series Sunday in Calgary with a 3-2 loss.

In the win Saturday, Bretton Park pitched a 12-save shutout, while Brett Meerman scored twice and added an assist. Daylan Kuefler also had three assists in the win and Deegan Mofford had a pair of goals.

That will do it in Penhold!! CHIEFS WIN!!! Chiefs add 2 more in the 3rd and Bretton Park makes 12 saves for the SO as Chiefs blank Royals 5-0. Chiefs lead best of 5 series 2-1 with a chance to advance to 2nd round tomorrow in Calgary at Stu Peppard. 145 game time. #OC #ForBeefy pic.twitter.com/uPEY27rLsO — RD Optimist Chiefs (@RDOptimstChiefs) February 23, 2019

Sunday, Calgary notched a pair of second goals to take a 2-1 advantage over the Optimist Chiefs. Red Deer tied the game early in the third on a goal from Brendan McBride, but after a Noah Danielson hooking penalty late in the third, the Royals scored on the advantage. Park stopped 36 shots in the loss.



