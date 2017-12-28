Optimist Chiefs improve to 2-0 at Mac’s

CALGARY- The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs are red hot at the Mac’s Tournament in Calgary.

Red Deer won their second straight game Thursday afternoon, downing the Vancouver Northwest Giants 4-2 at Father David Bauer Arena.

Deegan Mofford scored midway through the second on the power play and Ryan McBeath notched another two minutes later.

McBeath added his second of the game late in the third to preserve the 4-2 victory.

The Optimist Chiefs will face the defending champion Belarus National U17 team on Friday night at 8 p.m.



