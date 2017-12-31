Optimist Chiefs off to semis at Mac’s

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs will have a chance to play qualify for the final today at the Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

CALGARY- The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs took the next step at the Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary on Sunday.

Red Deer topped the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1 in the quarterfinal to book a spot in the semis and will play at 3 p.m. this afternoon for a chance to advance to the final.

@MacsTournament It is final at Father David Bauer. Red Deer Chiefs 3, Lethbridge Hurricanes 1. Shots Red Deer 26, Lethbridge 12. Next up at noon, the Regina Pat Canadians vs the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds. — Trevor Forbes (@trev5555) December 31, 2017

Tye Carriere opened the scoring for the Optimist Chiefs with only 1.4 seconds left in the first and Deegan Mofford added another in the second.

Red Deer added another goal with 4:53 left in the game and surrendered one to the Hurricanes late in the period.

The Optimist Chiefs only allowed 12 Hurricanes’ shots in the win.



