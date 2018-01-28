Optimist Chiefs pick up pair of weekend wins

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs won a both contests this weekend in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play. (File Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs earned all four points this weekend in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey league action.

Red Deer posted a 3-0 shutout Sunday afternoon over the St. Albert Raiders and also defeated the Knights of Columbus Pats 5-4 on Saturday.

Bretton Park picked the shutout with 25 saves and Noah Danielson scored the game winner on the power play in the first period.

Deegan Mofford and Tye Carriere each added goals in the victory Sunday.

On Saturday, the Optimist Chiefs topped the Knights of Columbus Pats with a pair of late third period tallies.

After the Pats opened the scoring in the first, Deegan Mofford responded for Red Deer on the power play to tie game at one.

Daylan Kuefler and Carriere added second period markers for the Optimist Chiefs but the game was still tied at three after 40 minutes.

Mitchell Vaillant scored for the Pats with just under six mintues left in the game, but Red Deer responded with two quick tallies late in the game to earn the 5-4 victory. Ryan McBeath scored at 2:59 of the third and Kuefler notched the game winner with 1:52 to play.

Duncan Hughes made 18 saves to earn the win for Red Deer in net.

Midget AAA Female

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs struggled on the weekend with a pair of losses on the road.

Sage Sansregret scored twice and Paige Grenier added a goal in a 5-3 loss to the Calgary Fire Sunday. Red Deer also dropped a 1-0 game to the Rocky Mountain Raiders.

Chantelle Sandquist had 17 saves in Saturday’s 1-0 loss.

Bantam AAA

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels earned three of a possible four points at home on the weekend.

Red Deer tied the Calgary Northstar 3-3 on Saturday.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first, Foxx Doell and Nate Danielson added second period markers and Bret Gerrits tied the game for the Rebels in the third.

Joshua Hilts made 26 saves in the tie.

Three second period goals powered the Rebels to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Royals Sunday.

Jayden Henderson and Danielson had power play goals while Kaiden Wedderburn also added a tally.

Minor Midget AAA

The Red Deer North Star Chiefs won once on the weekend over the CNHA Blazers.

Five different players scored in a 6-2 win Saturday over the Blazers.

Mark Janes notched two goals and Kasey Hiemstra, Kyle Wallace, Kayde Budgell ans Steven Bell each added markers.

Caled Trotter had 28 saves in the victory.



