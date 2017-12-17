Optimist Chiefs top Rangers

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs celebrate a second-period goal during a Saturday night victory over the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs extended their December unbeaten streak to six games with a win Saturday night.

Red Deer topped the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers 4-1 in the contest at the Kinex in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play.

Sean Michalevich opened the scoring for Red Deer, but they were only able to convert once on 27 first-period shots.

Ryan McBeath scored for the Chiefs early in the second to open up a 2-0 lead.

The Rangers found the mark midway through the second on an odd bounce that snuck past Chiefs goalie Bretton Park.

Red Deer added two more goals en route to the win, with, Keaton Sawicki and Josh McNeil scoring.

Park picked up the victory with 18 stops.

Midget AAA Female

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs notched a 4-0 shutout victory at home on Saturday night against the Edmonton Pandas.

Cassidy Maplethrope had a goal and two assists and now leads the Alberta Midget AAA Female Hockey league with 20 points in 17 games.

Shae Demale added two goals and an assist while Paige Grenier also had two assists. Rebecca Bridge stopped 12 shots in the win.

Red Deer added their second win of the weekend Sunday 4-1 over the Lloydminster Steelers.

Jenna Himer opened the scored for the Sutter Fund Chiefs, before Hannah MacDonald and Darcee Hall added second-period goals.

Madison Rutz added an empty net goal late in the game.

Chantelle Sandquist stopped 15 shots in the win.

Bantam AAA Rebels

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels shutout the 4-0 Okotoks Oilers Saturday on the road.

Forward Myles Hilman notched a natural hat trick for Red Deer and Austin Mayert added another goal. Bosten Lajeunesse also had three assists in the win.

Joshua Hilts made nine saves for the shutout.

On Sunday the Rebels lost 5-1 to the Airdrie Xtreme. Hilman had the only Red Deer goal on the power play in the loss.



