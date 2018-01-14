Optimist Chiefs win big in opener at Servus Arena

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs forward Deegan Mofford backhands a shot home on Sunday in a 9-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Servus Arena. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs appeared to enjoy their new home digs on Sunday afternoon.

Red Deer scored in bunches in their first game at the Servus Arena, defeating the Calgary Flames 9-1 in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play.

The offensive outburst came just a day after the Optimist Chiefs were shutout 4-0 by the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday evening.

“I was happy with the game overall, especially with how poorly we played yesterday,” Red Deer head coach Doug Quinn said.

“We talked about it, sometimes you’re not always going to play your best. We had some adversity and that’s how you deal with it. I was looking to see how our team we respond and they did.”

In the victory, both Deegan Mofford and Tye Carriere picked up hat tricks, while Scott Michalevich had two goals and Daylan Kuefler also added a marker.

“We took it to them tonight it was a great game and a big bounce back,” Carriere said.

“It was good, just went to the net hard and buried a few.”

Quinn added that it’s been a bit of a tough stretch for his group since their final appearance at the Mac’s Tournament and it was nice to breeze through the third period instead of having to battle through the final 20 minutes.

“We just haven’t been right for a couple weeks. I think we needed a little bit of a wake-up call that we need to play a certain way and with a certain effort. It was good to get back to that,” Quinn said.

“We’ve had a lot of games when we’ve been up a couple goals in the third, instead of keeping the foot on the gas and going up four or five one, earlier in the year we sat back. Next thing we know we’re scrambling to get the win.”

The head coach also said it was also nice to finally settle into their new home.

“This is an amazing facility. When I walked in I was really happy and this is a great place to play out of,” Quinn said.

Duncan Hughes picked up the win in net for Red Deer.

Bantam AAA

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels picked up a 3-1 win on the road over the Leduc Oil Kings on Sunday.

Kaiden Wedderburn opened the scoring and then scored the game-winner midway through the second period. Tyler MacKenzie also added a goal. Joshua Hilts earned the win in net with 30 saves.

Midget AAA Female

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs dropped a 5-2 game to the Rocky Mountain Raiders Sunday in a battle for first place in the Alberta Midget AAA Female Hockey League.

Red Deer fell behind 2-0 after the first period and trailed 3-0 after 40 before scoring twice in the third period.

Kadey Rosie and Alayna Wagstaff scored in the loss for Red Deer.

Minor Midget AAA

The Red Deer North Star Chiefs picked up three of the four points on the weekend.

They tied 3-3 with the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday and earned a 6-1 win over the NWCAA Bruins on Sunday.

Johnathan Fournier, Silas Buijs, and Steven Bell all had goals in the tie.

In the 6-1 victory, Bell had a pair of goals and an assist. Fournier, Konnor Green, Logan Somerville and Kyle Wallace also added goals. Caleb Trotter had 22 saves in the win.



