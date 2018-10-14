Red Deer Optimist Chiefs forward Noah Danielson battles through a stick check from a Knights of Columbus Pats player last weekend at Servus Arena in Alberta Midget Hockey League play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Optimist Chiefs win pair of weekend road games

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs extended their win streak to five games this weekend.

Red Deer picked up two wins on the road in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play.

Saturday, they beat the Knights of Columbus Pats 2-1, before a 4-1 victory Sunday over the Lloydminster Bobcats. Jayden Henderson had a first-period goal on Saturday and Deegan Moffard notched a power-play goal midway through the second. Chiefs goalie Bretton Park stopped 37 shots in the win.

Sunday, four different Chiefs scored in the win. Ben Perreault, Jace Paarup, Josh Zinger and Sawyer Senio hit the scoresheet. Perreault also added an assist, while Brett Meerman finished the game with three helpers. Logan Breen stopped just 14 shots in the win.


