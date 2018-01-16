Manuel Osborne-Paradis from Canada competes during the men’s downhill race at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Osborne-Paradis focused on Kitzbuehel; Guay not writing off Olympics

With treacherous Kitzbuehel to be tamed on the weekend and Garmisch Partenkirchen coming up next week, Manuel Osborne-Paradis isn’t focused on the 2018 Olympics quite yet.

Two of the toughest tests of the World Cup alpine skiing season are on tap and Osborne-Paradis will have enough on his plate with that without worrying about the Winter Games next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“These are the most important races of our season,” Osborne-Paradis said Tuesday. “It’s the core part of the year and that takes away from any Olympic thoughts right now.

“There’s no point in dwelling on something that’s long-term.”

The North Vancouver, B.C., native considers Kitzbuehel in Austria, where skiers have raced since the 1930s, to be the marquee event of the World Cup circuit. The famed Streif (stripe) slope for the men’s downhill race, with its sharp twists, long jumps and steep drops tends to separate the best from the pretenders.

Training runs began Tuesday for three races this weekend _ a super-giant slalom Friday, the downhill Saturday and a slalom Sunday.

Skiers will move on to Garmisch in Germany for another downhill and super-G on Jan. 27-28.

Osborne-Paradis said the work he puts in trying to master the World Cup courses will be ideal preparation for South Korea, where he described the downhill run as only “intermediate.”

“But you still have the race against the best skiers in the world,” he added.

With world champion Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., battling back injuries, Osborne-Paradis has been Canada’s top skier on the men’s circuit this season. But even he has struggled to put two good runs together after taking a bronze medal in the super-G at last year’s world championships.

Osborne-Paradis sits 53rd overall in World Cup standings. He’s ranked 16th in the downhill and would probably be Canada’s top medal hope on the men’s side except that Guay has not written off competing at the Games quite yet.

An Alpine Canada release Tuesday said Guay, 35, who took gold and silver at the 2017 world championships, will sit out the next two race weekends but may be able to compete in Pyeongchang. Guay hasn’t raced since suffering a back injury Dec. 16 at Val Gardena, Italy.

He had dealt with a different back injury in pre-season training but has been skiing and has had daily gym workouts.

The alpine team is to be announced Jan. 29.

Previous story
Olympic veterans Crawford and Green lead Canadian biathlon team to Pyeongchang
Next story
Following worldwide tour, Canadian Mike Weir returns to PGA Tour event

Just Posted

BREAKING: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ways to prevent a kitchen fire

Fire prevention officer releases safety tips

Red Deer’s drop-in recreation fees are frozen in 2018, while memberships, rentals increase

Council wants to get more people using the facilities

The cost of flushing sanitary wipes is brought to Red Deer city council

More public education is needed about what not to flush down toilets

Utility bill increase for green carts approved by Red Deer city council

Each household will pay $1 more a month

WATCH: Rebels play floor hockey with Annie L. Gaetz students

The Rebels may be on a losing streak but they were definitely… Continue reading

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

This robotic maid takes us one step closer to ‘The Jetsons’

Imagine this: You’re rushing to get ready for work — juggling emails,… Continue reading

Milan line offers canine couture for pampered pooches

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, dogs are… Continue reading

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — It’s a girl for Kim Kardashian West and her… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month