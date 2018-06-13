Ottawa assistant GM due in court July 6, 2 weeks after draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee is due in court to face a harassment allegation on July 6, putting him in a position to attend next week’s NHL draft.

Lee is charged with harassing a hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo during the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine two weeks ago. He was initially scheduled to appear in court on June 22, the day the league holds the first round of its two-day draft in Dallas.

The court date was changed shortly after Lee entered a plea of not guilty to making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver on May 30.

Lee was charged with second-degree harassment and faces a fine and up to 15 days in jail if guilty.

In an email to the AP, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league has no position on whether Lee can attend the draft. Daly said that decision was up to the Senators.

The Senators have declined comment since saying on June 1 they were reviewing the situation.

