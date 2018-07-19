Police are investigating a fire at Wednesday night’s Canadian Championship semifinal game after Toronto FC supporters set off flares and smoke bombs at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa police investigating fireworks incident involving fans at TFC-Fury match

Ottawa police are investigating a fire that delayed Wednesday night’s Canadian Championship semifinal matchup between Toronto FC and the host Fury at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.

The soccer game was delayed briefly late in the second half when TFC supporters set off flares and smoke bombs that led to fires in the stands that eventually made their way onto the pitch before being extinguished by security.

Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group says members of the TFC supporters group smuggled a “small quantity of fireworks into the stadium and ignited them during the second half of the match.”

No fans were injured and the perpetrators were ejected from the stadium.

The statement added that all members of the visiting group were subjected to bag checks and security scans prior to entering the stadium and that “no fireworks or other devices were detected.”

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney apologized on behalf of his team in his post-game media scrum, saying that his club is “embarrassed about the incident.”

Toronto went on to win the match 1-0 on a goal from Jonathan Osorio.

Ottawa police investigating fireworks incident involving fans at TFC-Fury match

