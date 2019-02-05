Ovechkin passes Fedorov for Russian scoring record in NHL

WASHINGTON — With an assist on Tuesday night, Alex Ovechkin passed Sergei Fedorov as the top-scoring Russian player in NHL history.

The Washington Capitals captain picked up his 1,180th point on T.J. Oshie’s goal that opened the scoring in a 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks. Ovechkin broke the record in his 1,055th game, 193 games fewer than Fedorov played.

“It’s history, and I passed all those legends,” Ovechkin said. “It’s pretty big and I appreciate everybody who do all work with me, my teammates, and it’s huge. When you start playing hockey and you came to the NHL, you just have a dream to score one goal or two and now I’m No. 1 on the all-time Russian list.”

Ovechkin and Fedorov played together with the Capitals in 2008 and 2009 and remain friends. Ovechkin said he spoke with Fedorov and is sure the Hockey Hall of Famer is happy he passed him for this record.

“I knew eventually it’s going to come, but it’s pretty big,” Ovechkin said. “It’s pretty huge. To be No. 1 on the all-time list, it’s nice.”

The 33-year-old from Moscow leads the NHL with 37 goals and paces the Capitals with 58 points. He’s coming off winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP as he led Washington to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ovechkin long ago passed Fedorov for the most goals among Russian-born players. He has 644 goals and 536 assists in his NHL career.

“We’re so fortunate to have him here in Washington,” coach Todd Reirden said. “You take for granted what a special, special player he is, not even just here in Washington, but for the whole National Hockey League and how he’s really been that second tier, maybe third tier of Russian players that have come over and now they just continue to turn out players.”

Previous story
Pasta and rifle names, 10 biathlon questions with Canada’s Gow brothers
Next story
Blackhawks score five times in third period to get past slumping Oilers

Just Posted

Soccer dome proposal on hold

Red Deer City Soccer Association is taking another look at feasibility of soccer facility

Rocky music teacher is JUNO bound

Kim Hastings receives MusiCount’s Teacher of the Year honours

Supreme Court oil well ruling good for farmers

Red Deer County mayor says farmers have better chance oilpatch messes will get cleaned up

Potential diversion of billions of litres from Red Deer River causes concerns

Red Deer city councillor says maintaining water quantity is as important as quality

Police say they have ‘few’ dog-napping reports in central Alberta

No RCMP dognapping reports in Red Deer

Red Deer race car driver warns about distracted driving

Drive to Stay Alive presentation at St. Joseph High School

Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660K trucks steering could fail

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because… Continue reading

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Canadian producers say there’s a downside to ‘dominant cultural force’ of Netflix

TORONTO — When CBC president Catherine Tait compared Netflix’s presence in Canada… Continue reading

Fun moments before, during and after the Oscars luncheon

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards convened… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Troubled Monk launches Canada Winter Games 2019 official beer

Troubled Monk launches 2019 Canada Winter Games official beer For sports fans,… Continue reading

‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

LOS ANGELES — Kristoff St. John, who played the struggling alcoholic and… Continue reading

Family: Remembering that one moment in time

I had this idea one time, a long time ago, when summer,… Continue reading

Most Read