Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

EDMONTON — The owner of an Alberta trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been charged.

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason says Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking is charged with non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations over a six-month period.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

Officials with Alberta Transportation say eight charges have been laid.

A department spokesman says a federal Crown lawyer will be handling the prosecution.

When reached in Calgary, Singh said he didn’t have any comment on the charges.

The charges include failure to maintain logs for drivers hours of service, failure to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, having more than one daily log for any day and failure to have or follow a written safety program.

“The charges follow an investigation that was completed by Alberta Transportation into the collision,” Mason said. “The investigation found multiple instances of non-compliance of various transportation regulatory requirements in a six-month period.”

Singh’s first court appearance is Nov. 9 in Calgary.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Smith, Monahan lead Flames over Predators
Next story
Dennis Rodman benched for Yao Ming at Pyongyang friendly?

Just Posted

Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

More cannabis retailers seek to open in Red Deer

One application denied by MPC on Wednesday

Not everyone trained but Red Deer RCMP ready for legalization

Red Deer doesn’t have saliva screening equipment for THC yet

Mandating winter tires not a focus for Red Deer council: Wyntjes

Early snowfall has Red Deerians preparing for winter sooner than expected. One… Continue reading

UCP vote coming up for Red Deer-North

Three candidates in the race

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Taylor Swift kicked off her week with a rare political post on… Continue reading

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of… Continue reading

Focus on rising costs of Indigenous legal claims as Ottawa preps financial books

OTTAWA — The federal government’s forthcoming annual public accounts will release a… Continue reading

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

VANCOUVER — Homeowner groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing… Continue reading

Most residents allowed home after pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Most residents of a northern B.C. community are… Continue reading

Category 4 hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

Michael roared towards the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane this… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Most Read