Pacific Football Club latest team to join new Canadian Premier League

VICTORIA — The Canadian Premier League has revealed a new club on Vancouver Island will be part of its inaugural season in the spring of 2019, the league announced Friday.

The Pacific Football Club joins Forge FC (Hamilton), Cavalry FC (Calgary), FC Edmonton, HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax), Valour FC (Winnipeg) and York 9 FC in York Region, Ont. A club in Ottawa is also expected to be unveiled in time for league’s debut.

The CPL is aiming to have a total of 10 teams.

Pacific FC will play out of a revamped Westhills Stadium in Langford, B.C. It is expected to have a seating capacity of 6,500 fans.

The club is being spearheaded by former Canadian men’s national soccer team players Josh Simpson and Rob Friend, as well as Dean Shillington, founder and president of Knightsbridge Capital Group.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for soccer in Canada and more importantly for soccer on Vancouver Island,” said Pacific FC president Josh Simpson.

“I left my home in Victoria almost 20 years ago because there were no opportunities for young soccer players in the region. I am thrilled to say that changes today. Pacific FC is creating a winning culture and a pathway for players leading to a national stage. Pacific FC will proudly represent the power, energy, strength and beauty of the Pacific Northwest as we look to inspire a new generation of football heroes.”

Canadian Premier League commissioner David Clanachan said he was excited that the league will now feature teams from coast to coast.

“Pacific FC already has an iconic name reflective of the region and we can’t wait to see the club and its supporters sculpt a new and exciting sports landscape for the beautiful game in one of the world’s most beautiful areas.”

Previous story
Brandon McBride sets Canadian record in 800 metres, winning silver in Monaco
Next story
Edmonton Eskimos release veteran receiver Terrell Owens from negotiation list

Just Posted

Eager-beaver cannabis entrepreneurs already waiting outside Red Deer City Hall

Appications will be accepted on a first-come basis starting on Tuesday

Like father like son: Red Deer area Dreeshen family dedicates life to public service

There are three jobs that could be considered the Dreeshen family business:… Continue reading

Restaurant owner concerned about Gasoline Alley road changes

Nearly 20 trucks were lined up on the service road in front… Continue reading

Preliminary hearings set for two men charged in weapons and drugs bust

A Red Deer man and Sylvan Lake man are facing 80 charges

Eight dogs found in Innisfail hotel room were kept in cages

Eight dogs, kept in cages in a small hotel room in Innisfail… Continue reading

WATCH: Hypnotizing show at Westerner Days

Hynotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs three times a day at Westerner Days

PHOTOS: Dogs, horses and more animals at Westerner Days

Westerner Park’s pavilions were filled with animals during Westerner Days

Red Deer residents can’t get enough mini-doughnuts

Mini-doughnuts were the biggest draw to Westerner Days according to a Red… Continue reading

Four-car crash, including RCMP vehicle, on Highway 2

Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision

Divers hunt for 4 after Missouri duck boat sinks, killing 13

BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s noxious weeds are a goat’s dietary delight

Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

From hot to not? The Baloney Meter weighs in on Scheer’s economy claims

OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading

Scathing suicide inquiry finds gaps, shortcomings at Royal Military College

OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month