Panthers CB Cockrell carted off with lower left leg injury

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers suffered their second potentially significant training camp injury in three days as cornerback Ross Cockrell was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera ended practice Monday immediately after Cockrell’s injury. Rivera said he didn’t want to speculate on the injury until trainers had time to evaluate Cockrell.

Cockrell was injured attempting to break up a pass in the end zone.

Several teammates openly grimaced and quickly looked away after checking on Cockrell, clearly distraught at what they saw.

Cockrell signed a two-year, $6.8 million free agent contract this off-season and was expected to compete for a starting spot opposite James Bradberry.

Carolina lost starting right tackle Daryl Williams on Saturday to a dislocated patella and torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

