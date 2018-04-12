Red Deer Razorback Matt Souster connects with a ball in Parkland Baseball League play against the Innisfail Trappers last season at Great Chief Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Red Deer Advocate)

Parkland Baseball League on the hunt for players

Red Deer, Innisfail and Lacombe set to field teams this season

As baseball diamonds slowly start to peek their way out from the snow still on the ground in mid-April, the push for players is ever-present.

For the Parkland Baseball League, a Central Alberta Senior AA loop that’s been around since the mid-90s, participation has been on a slow decline.

The league once featured 12 teams, but this year it looks like only the Lacombe Dodgers, Innisfail Trappers, and Red Deer Razorbacks will field teams.

While that’s tough to see for president Kevin Stelmaschuk, those three groups are still pushing ahead and he said there’s a lot to like about the league.

“It’s the league for competitive ball that doesn’t have the commitment. It’s that working man’s league,” said Stelmaschuk.

Airdrie, who was the fourth team last season made a move to a Calgary league leaving just three teams for this season.

There have been talks about a team from Sylvan Lake potentially joining the mix this year, but that is still to be determined.

The league president added that over the years he’s run into plenty of baseball players in the area who confuse the Parkland League with the Senior AAA league, in which the Red Deer Riggers play.

“There’s lots of people that want to play ball, I just don’t think they even know about it,” Stelmaschuk said.

“I’ve talked to some guys who said ‘I thought it was the Riggers or I thought it was way better’. We’ve had guys that literally haven’t played ball in 12 years.”

Stelmaschuk also said the key is a short season. With an eight-game schedule and the majority of games on weekends or in close proximity, there is plenty of time for family and work along with the opportunity to play baseball.

“The biggest thing is it’s that alternative for guys after they’re done playing minor ball that have to have a life and work,” he said.

“We used to have Rocky (Mountain House), Ponoka and Lacombe. It was just an alternative to play competitive ball. I don’t know how many teams from our league (have gone) on to win provincial champions for AA, it just shows it’s a no-slouch league.”

Lacombe, Innisfail and Red Deer are all set to renew rivalries this summer, with an eight-game season starting in early June and playoffs wrapping up some time in August.

Players 18 and over interested in joining a team can head to www.parklandbaseball.ca or check out the league on Facebook here.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
