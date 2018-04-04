Participation continues to grow for Red Deer Minor Baseball

Brody Thompson of the Red Deer Mosquito A Braves beats out a ground ball on Saturday at Great Chief Park in Baseball Alberta Provincials last season. (Photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

With the MLB season starting last week, thoughts of the diamond are starting to swirl in Red Deer.

Registration is wrapping up for the Red Deer Minor Baseball Association and all that’s needed is a little warm weather to let the grass start to show.

Vice President of Baseball Operations for RDMBA Randy Gehring said he’s seen the participation numbers steadily climb in the least several years and expects to be around 900 players when the first pitch is thrown this summer.

“Right now we’re sitting around 870. I think that’s up a little bit from last year,” Gehring said.

“Five years ago we were around mid 300s, so we’ve increased quite a bit in the last few years.”

Gehring said there’s a number of reasons why athletes are picking baseball, from the Toronto Blue Jays’ success to the sport’s affordability. He added that baseball is a great alternative for multi-sport athletes.

“When the Blue Jays start doing well, more kids want to play ball. I think long-term athlete development plays a little bit into it. People are starting to get away from one sport and wanting to do more sports for their development,” Gehring said.

“Part of it is due to the cost. It’s a different game, uses different muscle groups and requires different skills than hockey or lacrosse and some of those other sports.”

He added that with the newly minted St. Joseph Ball Academy starting in Sept., the numbers for baseball in Red Deer should continue to grow. The program will allow players to sharpen their skills in the winter, but also still play other sports and minor baseball in the summer.

“It’s always been a challenge for Red Deer Minor Baseball in the past– we would have kids who left here to go attend academies in other places. So we’ve always wanted a place where kids could develop here and not have to drive two hours to get that skill development,” Gehring said.

“The big thing you’ll notice with Red Deer Minor baseball and Rage Softball is you’ll see a lot more development in kids being able to get those repetitions.”

Coaches and umpires are still needed for the upcoming season. Those interested can go to www.reddeerminorbaseball.com for more information.



