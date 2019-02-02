Patrick goal in OT, Flyers top Oilers 5-4 for 7th win in row

PHILADELPHIA — Nolan Patrick scored 2:01 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers rallied past the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Saturday, extending their winning streak to a season-best seven games.

Edmonton has lost four in a row and 13 of 18.

The Flyers scored twice in the third period to tie it. Patrick then won the game on the third opportunity by his line in OT after Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot made big saves on both Travis Sanheim and James van Riemsdyk.

Philadelphia was badly outplayed for two periods at even strength, but was able to stay in the game thanks to its power play, which scored four times.

Sean Couturier scored the first goal of the game on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek.

It was the 20th goal of the season for Couturier, the second straight season he reached the 20-goal plateau after scoring no more than 14 goals in each of his first six seasons in the NHL.

Giroux added a power play marker by getting a snap shot through a screen while Travis Konecny and Wayne Simmonds scored both power play goals in the third period to erase a two-goal Edmonton lead.

Carter Hart, who was recognized by the NHL as the Rookie of the Month in January, kept the Flyers in the game by making 40 saves as the Oilers dominated the play offensively, especially in the first two periods.

Ty Rattie, Connor McDavid, Adam Larsson and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers. Cam Talbot had 34 saves in defeat.

NOTES: The Flyers had the worst power play in the NHL a week ago but have scored on 6 of 7 chances in the last two games. … McDavid snapped a three-game drought without a goal. He’s only reached four games without a goal twice this season. … D Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body injury) returned to the lineup for the Flyers after missing three games. … Talbot lost his starting job in Edmonton to Mikko Koskinen, yet got the start against the Flyers, marking the seventh time in the last eight games the Flyers have faced the opponent’s backup goalie.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Play part two of a back-to-back road game weekend in Montreal Sunday afternoon.

Flyers: Continue their longest homestand of the season when they host Vancouver on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Anthony Sanfilippo, The Associated Press

Previous story
Super Bowl a homecoming for McVay, who grew up in the ATL

Just Posted

MNP Torch Relay stops in Lacombe

The torch relay for the 2019 Canada Winter Games is in Red Deer Feb. 15

Minister of Education David Eggen to experience Red Deer school’s MicroSociety

Alberta’s minister of education will be in Red Deer next week. David… Continue reading

‘There will be great things happening’ in Red Deer: New chamber CEO

The Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce’s new CEO says he… Continue reading

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

A celebration of Red Deer-area Special Olympic champions

Exhibit brings well-earned attention to dedicated athletes

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring Shubenacadie Sam says there’s more winter to come

There’s conflicting predictions from Canada’s two most famous forecasting groundhogs, with Wiarton… Continue reading

Internal docs shows many federal departments not meeting gender analysis targets

OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals’ promise to examine how their plans affect… Continue reading

Officer involved in previous McArthur arrest charged with insubordination

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer who was involved in a previous… Continue reading

Scheer criticizes Trudeau on immigration, argues system’s integrity damaged

SURREY, B.C. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the prime minister damaged… Continue reading

Quebec ticket wins Friday night’s $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night’s $26.6 million… Continue reading

GM plant closings will hit parts suppliers far and wide

TOLEDO, Ohio — The sting from a major restructuring at General Motors… Continue reading

French yellow vest protesters condemn injuries, blame police

PARIS — France’s yellow vest protesters were back on the streets Saturday… Continue reading

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Most Read