Patrick Reed goes off on Spieth, Furyk in Ryder Cup vent

NEW YORK — Patrick Reed blames Jordan Spieth for them not playing together at the Ryder Cup, and tells The New York Times that U.S. captain Jim Furyk was not smart to sit him out twice.

Europe won the Ryder Cup 17 1/2-10 1/2 outside Paris. Europe has won nine of the last 12 times, and it was the third time in its last five victories it won by seven points or more.

Spieth and Justin Thomas went 3-1, the only American tandem to play all four matches. Reed was paired with Tiger Woods in fourballs, losing both matches, and sitting out both foursomes matches.

In an interview with the Times after the closing news conference, Reed says he expected Furyk to pair him with Spieth again. Says Reed: “The issue’s obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me. I don’t have any issue with Jordan.”

They were 4-1-2 in the previous two Ryder Cups and had not had any other partners.

