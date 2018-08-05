Peaty world record corrected to 57.10 after timing error

GLASGOW, Scotland — Adam Peaty’s world record in the 100-meter breaststroke at the European Championships has been corrected to 57.10 seconds. That’s still a world record but one tenth of a second slower than the 57.00 time shown at Saturday’s race.

The European aquatics federation (LEN) says there was “a problem with the race timing equipment” during the first nine races of Saturday’s afternoon session, which included the 100 breaststroke final where Olympic champion Peaty improved his own previous best mark of 57.13.

LEN says “the starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10s faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10s.”

LEN says it worked with the timing system operators to carry out extensive tests, which confirmed the system configuration error and has “revised all recorded times for the first nine races during that session.”

The other world record in the session, by Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov in the 50-meter backstroke, has not been affected.

