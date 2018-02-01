Pedro Martinez, Lloyd Moseby head 2018 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame class

Pedro Martinez heads 2018 Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame class. Canadian Press photo.

Pedro Martinez is heading to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.

The former Montreal Expos pitcher, who won a World Series with Boston and three Cy Young Awards, was one of three inductees announced by the Hall on Thursday.

Former Toronto Blue Jays centre-fielder Lloyd Moseby and baseball historian William Humber of Toronto will join Martinez in the induction ceremony on June 16.

Martinez pitched four season with the Expos (1994-97), compiling a 55-33 record and 3.06 earned-run average. The native of the Dominican Republic also played for the Boston, the New York Mets, L.A. Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Martinez said in a release he was “honoured, humble and a bit surprised” when he was told he would be inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame.

“I never expected when I was playing the game to be here today,” Martinez said. “I took each day like it was a dream.

“I was so proud to play baseball every day and was fortunate as a player to be welcomed with open arms in both Canada and the United States. These countries provided me the opportunity to play the game I love so much.”

Moseby played 10 seasons with the Blue Jays — the team that drafted him second overall in 1978 — from 1980 to 1989.

Moseby batted .257 over his 12-year MLB career with 169 home runs and 737 runs-batted in and was an all-star in 1986.

The Portland, Ark., native was one-third of the dynamic outfield trio of Toronto’s early days, which also featured George Bell and Jesse Barfield.

“I really appreciate this honour,” said Moseby. “It’s still sinking in, but I’m excited about the ceremony in June.”

Previous story
Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

Just Posted

High-tech cameras suggest polar bears having tougher time hunting

Researchers have attached tiny cameras to polar bears for a bear’s-eye view… Continue reading

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Pipelines, not carbon taxes, bigger factor in energy competitivess: report

OTTAWA — Canada’s oil and gas producers are struggling to stay competitive… Continue reading

Innisfail RCMP is warning public about latest phone scam

Scammers claim they are from Stars Lottery

Watch: Fire destroys work building on Meinema Farms, west of Lacombe

No injuries reported

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged… Continue reading

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Harry Potter’s power appears to extend beyond the page, as recent Canadian… Continue reading

Report: Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research

OTTAWA — A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says… Continue reading

Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank

An international affairs think tank says economic development in Canada’s Arctic is… Continue reading

28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned Thursday,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month