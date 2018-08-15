Peewee AAA Braves set for Western Canadian Championships

The Red Deer Peewee AAA Braves won bronze at the Baseball Alberta Provincials and are set to play at the Western Canadian Championships in Winnipeg on Thursday. (Contributed Photo)

The Red Deer Peewee AAA DQ Braves are set to test their talent against the best baseball teams in Western Canada this week.

After a third-place finish at the Baseball Alberta Provincials, the Braves earned a spot in the Western Canada Baseball Championships in Brandon, Man. from Aug. 16-19.

“I feel like we have a pretty good shot at it,” said head coach Brad Morrow, who is leading a team to Westerns for the first time.

“The boys are a hard-working team and always within striking distance to win a game at all times.”

Along with the Braves, the St. Albert Tigers will also represent the province at westerns after they topped Red Deer in the semi-final at provincials on the August Long weekend.

B.C., Regina, Saskatoon, North Winnipeg, Brandon and Oildome are the other representatives.

Red Deer will open the tournament on Thursday against Saskatoon, before dates with Oildome and B.C. on Friday.

“Had a good feeling from the start of the year that we had a good shot at going past provincials,” Morrow added.

“It’s a combination of everything. Fantastic kids, they always keep each other up on the bench.”

If the Braves manage to advance to the finals on Sunday, they could get a rematch with St. Albert.

Two Braves’ players, Matthew Murray and Tysen Wandler were also selected to play with the Parkland Twins AAA team at the 13 and under Baseball Canada National Championship from Aug. 23-26 in Woodstock, Ont.

Morrow said they have been clutch players for his team all year and he’s proud they were selected to play at nationals.

“There isn’t anything better, especially in Peewee AAA to go to Westerns and then Nationals. That’s a pretty good experience. Once in a lifetime kind of thing,” Morrow said.

“They’re more than capable of it. They came to play every game, game in and game out. Both pitch and are fantastic in the field and are great hitters as well.”

The Braves roster includes Spencer Claerhout, Avery Coumont, Owen Dixon, Seth Gill, Gavin Gosselin, Mason Hastings, Brett Leslie, Tanner Morrow, Matthew Murray, Ethan Rowland, Sander Sampson, Luke Schmitt, Dominic Skjonsberg and Tysen Wandler.

For live scoring from the tournament, check out www.old.baseball.ca/13uwest/index_eng.cfm?content=schedule.



