The Red Deer Peewee AAA DQ Braves won bronze at the 13U National Western Championships in Brandon, Man. on the weekend. (Red Deer Minor Baseball Facebook Photo)

Peewee AAA Braves win bronze at 13U National Western Championship

The Red Deer Peewee AAA DQ Braves ended their trip to Manitoba on a high note this weekend.

The Braves pushed past the host team from Brandon 9-4 on Sunday in the third-place game to capture bronze at the 13U National Western Championships in Brandon, Man.

Red Deer jumped ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the first, then added another three in the third and capped off their scoring with two more in the fourth inning.

Matthew Murray was three-for-three with two RBI on the day, while Spencer Claerhout added an RBI and Dominic Skjonsberg chipped in a pair. Brett Leslie and Mason Hastings also each added an RBI in the win.

Claerhout was stellar on the mound in the win, pitching five and a third innings allowing just two earned runs while striking out seven. In relief, Skjonsberg tossed an inning and two-thirds, did not allow a run and struck out two.

The Braves nearly advanced to the championship final on Saturday, but narrowly lost 6-5 to provincial rival St. Albert in the semifinal.

St. Albert went on to capture silver at the tournament.

Two Braves’ players will also advance to play at the U13 National Championship in Woodstock, Ont. this week. Tysen Wandler and Murray will join the Parkland AAA Twins for the trip.


