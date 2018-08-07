Peewee AAA Braves win bronze at Baseball Alberta Provincials

The Red Deer Peewee AAA Braves had a successful trip to the Baseball Alberta Provincials in Spruce Grove.
Red Deer earned a bronze medal at the event and will now represent Alberta at the Western Pee Wee AAA Championships in Brandon, Man., from Aug. 15-19.
The Braves went 3-2 on the weekend and beat the Okotoks Dawgs 13-9 to clinch the bronze medal.
Red Deer nearly booked a spot in the final, but lost a heartbreaker 9-8 to the St. Albert Cardinals in the semi-final.
