Peewee and Bantam AAA Braves go undefeated on weekend road trip

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves were red hot on the weekend with four wins on a road trip to Edmonton.

The Braves scored 51 runs in four games and only allowed 15 en route to the undefeated trip.

They opened the weekend with a 12-2 win over Camrose on Saturday, with Ben St. Pierre on the mound and Levi Hammond and Dakota Clubine notching home runs.

In a 17-2 drubbing of the South Jasper Place Jays on Saturday evening, pitcher Braidon Harrington kept the Jays’ hitters off balance and Clubine added another home run. Heath Hachkowski also hit a home run, while Gabe Simon clubbed four RBI with two doubles.

Clubine hit his third home run of the weekend in a 10-7 win over Camrose and Adam Turgeon picked up the save in relief on the mound. Grayson Leuck and Clubine also pitched in the win.

Red Deer won their fourth and final game of the weekend 12-4 over the Jays. Ben Franz and Adam Turgeon each hit home runs, Grayson Borchers had two RBI and Josh Hilts hit two doubles. Owen Harriot tossed six strong innings and Hammond earned the save.

The Red Deer Peewee AAA DQ Braves also earned a pair of victories on the weekend.

On Saturday in a high scoring affair, they picked up a 19-12 win over the St. Albert Cardinals. Red Deer had 10 players record at least two hits on the afternoon and they finished the game with 20.

The Braves won their second game on Sunday 12-1 over the Calgary Jr. Dinos. The Braves fell behind 1-0 early but pulled ahead for good with two runs in the second. They notched 13 hits in the win, with four players having a multi-hit game.

The Red Deer Midget AAA Braves

Red Deer won all three games on the road in Calgary last weekend. They topped the Calgary Bandits 11-7 Saturday morning, then thrashed the Calgary Cubs 20-5 and finished off the trip with a 9-5 win over East Central.



