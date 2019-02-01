Penguins turn to youth, land Bjugstad, McCann from Panthers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann from the Florida Panthers on Friday for forward Derick Brassard, Riley Sheahan and three 2019 draft picks.

The deal gives the Penguins an influx of youth in the 26-year-old Bjugstad and the 22-year-old McCann as they make another playoff push. The Panthers, meanwhile, get some salary-cap flexibility and two expiring contracts that could help at the trade deadline.

Bjugstad has five goals and seven assists in 32 games for the Panthers this season while McCann has eight goals and 10 assists in 46 games with Florida. Bjugstad is signed through 2021 and carries a contract with an average value of $4.1 million. McCann’s deal is through 2020 and pays him an average of $1.25 million per season.

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said it was difficult to part with Bjugstad and McCann.

“You’ve got to put the personal feelings aside and do what’s right for the franchise,” Tallon said. “It’s hard to do sometimes, but necessary.”

This marks the end of Pittsburgh’s experiment in attempting to make 31-year-old Brassard the team’s third-line centre. Acquired in a deal with Ottawa last season, Brassard struggled to generate much offence during his brief time with the Penguins, collecting just 12 goals in 64 games with Pittsburgh.

Sheahan, 27, brought over in a trade with Detroit early in the 2017-18 season, had 18 goals and 23 assists in 122 games with the Penguins. Brassard and Sheahan both have expiring contracts, and the Panthers — who are trying to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff hunt — may move them again before the Feb. 25 trading deadline.

“We’ll go game-by-game and week-by-week and then we’ll decide before the deadline what we’re going to do,” Tallon said.

Pittsburgh also sent a second-round pick and two fourth-round picks in the 2019 draft to Panthers to complete the deal.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Previous story
Kyle Connor scores late to lift Jets to 4-3 victory over Blue Jackets
Next story
Defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng signs extension with Edmonton Eskimos

Just Posted

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

Winter cold blast on its way

Highs of only -26 C forecast for Sunday and Monday

Two week countdown to Winter Games in Red Deer

Sport legacy agency to be developed

Red Deer needs more affordable housing options for the chronically homeless to the jobless

City council to consider terms of reference for new plan to end homelessness

Red Deer business helping people make own wine, beer

The Fine Vine received its ferment on premise licence Dec. 4

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Lighting the Canada Winter Games cauldron in sight

With each step on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay we come… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Kyle Connor scores late to lift Jets to 4-3 victory over Blue Jackets

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 remaining in the third period… Continue reading

Canadian rugby sevens women lose two of three on opening day of Sydney event

SYDNEY, Australia — Canada squandered a 14-point lead and lost 15-14 to… Continue reading

Grammys launch initiative aiding women producers, engineers

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion… Continue reading

Super Bowl 53 on TV: A viewer’s guide to Sunday’s game

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams… Continue reading

Local Sports: Malik Smith is ‘the real deal’

RDC Kings basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger liked what he saw while… Continue reading

Most Read