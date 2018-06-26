Red Deer Midget “A” Braves are the 2018 Central Alberta Baseball League (CABL) Champions. Contributed photo

Photo: Red Deer Midget “A” Braves are 2018 CABL Champions

Red Deer Midget “A” Braves are the 2018 Central Alberta Baseball League (CABL) Champions.

After completing a successful 9-2-1 season, and winning the Lacombe Dodgers tournament in early June, Red Deer Midget “A” Braves finished off the year with a come-from-behind win in the league final against Lacombe.

After trailing 9-8 after three innings, star pitcher, Mason Jorgensen, entered the game and retired the next 12 batters he faced. Kayden Robinson led the offence with 5 RBI’s as they beat Lacombe 10-9.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Australia eliminated, Peru leaves World Cup on high note

Just Posted

More sponsors join the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Gold and bronze sponsors announced

Ukrainian cyclists visit Red Deer

Spreading the message of peace

‘We must respond:’ Alberta child advocate urges help for youth opioid addicts

EDMONTON — Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to create a youth-specific… Continue reading

Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre is gifted a van

Parkland Funeral Homes donates vehicle

Man hurt in machete attack, robbery in Red Deer alley

A man was attacked with a machete and robbed in a morning… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

‘We must respond:’ Alberta child advocate urges help for youth opioid addicts

EDMONTON — Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to create a youth-specific… Continue reading

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and… Continue reading

Study predicts Trans Mountain pipeline buy will add to federal deficit

CALGARY — A study by a sustainable energy research group predicts the… Continue reading

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release, protest Trump

LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading

Uber wins back license in London – but is put on probation

LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading

Adapting ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ was ‘most rewarding’ for Canadian director

At first, Larysa Kondracki didn’t think directing a TV miniseries based on… Continue reading

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland, heavy rain expected

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — It may be summer, but snow is falling… Continue reading

Cultural respect identified as key for better cancer outcomes among Indigenous

VANCOUVER — Seeing a painting of two Indigenous women standing at the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month