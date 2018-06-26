Photo: Red Deer Midget “A” Braves are 2018 CABL Champions

Red Deer Midget “A” Braves are the 2018 Central Alberta Baseball League (CABL) Champions.

After completing a successful 9-2-1 season, and winning the Lacombe Dodgers tournament in early June, Red Deer Midget “A” Braves finished off the year with a come-from-behind win in the league final against Lacombe.

After trailing 9-8 after three innings, star pitcher, Mason Jorgensen, entered the game and retired the next 12 batters he faced. Kayden Robinson led the offence with 5 RBI’s as they beat Lacombe 10-9.



