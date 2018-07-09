PHOTOS: Benalto’s 101st annual Fair and Stampede

Competitors came from all across North America to compete the Benalto’s 101st annual stampede.

The Benalto Fair and Stampede was held from July 5-8, with rodeo excitement happening throughout the day.

Many of the competitors in the pro rodeo event also competed in the Calgary Stampede. Some even made the trip up from Calgary for the evening performance, after competing in Calgary earlier in the day.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Benjamin Havell was on of the few riders in the boys steer wrestling event to take his turn with only one hand gripping the reins.

Chett Deitz hangs on during her Novice Bareback ride during last weekend’s Benalto Stampede.

Clay Elliot takes aim at a calf during the tie-down roping event at the Benalto Stampede.

Colt Cornet flips a calf onto its back to complete the tie-down roping event. Cornet had one of the fastest times of the night, and put him on the leaderboard.

Dusty Hausauer tightens his grip as his horse works to buck him off during the saddle bronc event.

The roping team of Elliott and Denny worked together quickly to get the job done during the team roping event.

Hayden Cole keeps a firm grip on the reins during his Novice Saddle Bronc ride, Saturday night. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Jake Burwash is bucked from his horse during the novice saddle bronc event at the Benalto Stampede.

Jake Plotts is thrown around the arena while on the back of his horse during novice bareback.

JB Moen loses his grip and slides off a bull during the Bull Riding event. None of the riders were able to stay on the bull for the full eight second, during Saturday’s performance.

Jett Lambert keeps his eyes on the prize as he rides in the boys steer wrestling event at the Benalto Stampede over the weekend.

The family duo of the Johnson cousins make quick work of the team roping competition.

Judy Veer eyes the second barrel during her run in ladies barrel racing, Saturday night.

Justine Siemens was in for a short ride, he was knocked from the bull shortly after leaving the gate.

A rodeo clown entertains the audience, while the handlers perpare for the next event.