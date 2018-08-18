Central Alberta Buccaneer Ian Keetch squeezes the ball tightly before getting tackled by the Calgary Wolfpack defender during the Alberta Football League semifinal at Great Chief Park in Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

PHOTOS: Buccaneers battle Wolfpack in AFL semifinal

The Central Alberta Buccaneers battled the Calgary Wolfpack in the Alberta Football League semifinal Saturday at Great Chief Park in Red Deer.

 

Central Alberta Buccaneers quarterback Jarrett Burzuk tosses the ball over the Calgary Wolfpack defender during the first quarter of the Alberta Football League semifinal at Great Chief Park in Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Central Alberta Buccaneer Ian Keetch runs the ball during the Alberta Football League semifinal against the Calgary Wolfpack at Great Chief Park in Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Major Newman, No. 15 for the Central Alberta Buccaneers, battles for a few more yards with a Calgary Wolfpack defender all over him during the first quarter of the Alberta Football League semifinal at Great Chief Park in Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Major Newman, No. 15 for the Central Alberta Buccaneers, battles for a few more yards with a Calgary Wolfpack defender all over him during the first quarter of the Alberta Football League semifinal at Great Chief Park in Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

National Lacrosse League’s Saskatchewan Rush to fly Iroquois flag at home games

