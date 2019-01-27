Photos: Old rivalries renewed at Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic

In the OWC final, Jackson Ward of the Kings protects the puck from the Oilers Domonic Wyllie on Sunday at the Annual Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic at the Bower Community Rink. Every season since it’s inception the tournament has featured a unique set of uniforms and this year, the teams wore retro NHL jerseys. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Teams donned retro NHL jerseys for the annual Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic at the Bower-Kin Community Outdoor Rink this weekend.

The outdoor Midget B tournament began with the purpose of giving hockey players a chance to finish their minor hockey careers on a fun note.

“These kids are playing at Midget B level and typically don’t get all the perks or accolades that Midget AAs or AAAs get,” said organizer Al Sim on the tournament website.

“This tournament concept gave me an opportunity to create a cool environment and give these kids something that they’ll talk about for the rest of their lives.”

The tournament is in its seventh year.



In the B Championship on Sunday at the Annual Tommy Gun's Outdoor Winter Classic at the Bower Community Rink, it was the Flames that knocked off the Lightning 3-0. Weston McClinchey tries to pick up a loose puck as Noah Peters and Koby Smith of the Lightning defend.

In the OWC final, Fynn O'Neill of the Kings speeds up the ice as Oilers Kyle Crooymans chases him down on Sunday at the Annual Tommy Gun's Outdoor Winter Classic at the Bower Community Rink.

In the B Championship on Sunday at the Annual Tommy Gun's Outdoor Winter Classic at the Bower Community Rink, it was the Flames that knocked off the Lightning 3-0. Cole Almusa of the Flames tries to out battle Noah Petes of the Lightning for a loose puck late in the game.