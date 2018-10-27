Red Deer Hornets running back Grayson Butler rumbles into the endzone for his first of two first-quarter touchdowns against the Red Deer Steelers during a Red Deer Minor Football game at Great Chief Park on Saturday. The two teams battled it out on the weekend for the Blair Murray Trophy. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

PHOTOS: Peewee Hornets and Steelers battle for Blair Murray Trophy

The Red Deer Peewee Steelers and the Red Deer Peewee Hornets locked horns in a battle of the gridiron at Great Chief Park on Saturday.

The two Red Deer Minor Football teams were competing for the right to hoist the Blair Murray Trophy.


Red Deer Hornets player Donovan Titus sheds the tackle of Red Deer Steelers player Tyrese Richards on Saturday at Great Chief Park in Red Deer Minor Football action. The two peewee teams were battling for the Blair Murray Trophy. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Peewee Steelers player Cale Opp toes the sideline on Saturday at Great Chief Park in Red Deer Minor Football play during a battle for the Blair Murray Trophy against the Red Deer Hornets. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff

Red Deer Peewee Steelers player Ethan Bilo runs near midfield as Red Deer Hornets player Malaki Johnson tries to chase him down in Red Deer Minor Football play at Great Chief Park on Saturday. The two teams were playing for the Blair Murray Trophy. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

