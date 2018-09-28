Lakeland Rustlers outside hitter smashes a ball past SAIT Trojans blockers Simran Dhami (4) and Jordyn Shewchuk (13) on Friday afternoon at the RDC Volleyball Invitational. The tournament continues throughout the day Saturday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Photos: RDC Volleyball Invitational underway at Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

Kings and Queens play Friday night at 8 p.m.

College volleyball teams from across Western Canada are gathered this weekend at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre for the RDC Volleyball Invitational.

Both the RDC Kings and Queens are competing, along with the SAIT Trojans, GPRC Wolves, Lakeland Rustlers, Keyano Huskies, The King’s University Eagles, Providence Pilots and the Douglas College Royals.

Both the Kings and Queens play tonight at 8 p.m. The Kings will square off against the Royals and the Queens will play the Rustlers.

The Kings and Queens both picked up wins Friday, with the Kings winning in three straight sets over the Eagles and the Queens beat the Huskies three sets to one.

Action continues Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The RDC Kings take on the Pilots at 11 a.m. The Queens will hit the court at 4 p.m. against the GPRC Wolves. Both RDC teams will also play Saturday night at 8 p.m. All games are at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.


SAIT Trojans middle Shaelynne Roux tries to get a hit through the block of Jenay Varga during play at the RDC Volleyball Invitational at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. The tournament continues throughout the day Saturday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lakeland Rustlers outside hitter Jenay Varga smashes a ball past SAIT Trojans blockers Simran Dhami (4) and Jordyn Shewchuk (13) on Friday afternoon at the RDC Volleyball Invitational. The tournament continues throughout the day Saturday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Brooklyn Boehm tips a ball past SAIT Trojans blocker Tessa Geier Friday afternoon at the Friday afternoon at the RDC Volleyball Invitational. The tournament continues throughout the day Saturday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

