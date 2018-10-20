PHOTOS: Red Deer College Queens host third annual Pink in the Rink game

The Red Deer College Queens hosted the Olds College Broncos at the third annual Pink in the Rink game at the Gary W. Harris Canada Winter Games Centre Saturday.
Admission was directed to the Central Alberta Cancer Centre/Alberta Cancer Foundation.
The Red Deer College Queens hosted the Olds College Broncos at the third annual Pink in the Rink game at the Gary W. Harris Canada Winter Games Centre Saturday.
Admission was directed to the Central Alberta Cancer Centre/Alberta Cancer Foundation.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon
One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision west of… Continue reading
Educators looking at ways to boost numeracy
A harvester kicking up dust. It’s a picture that will bring a… Continue reading
Penhold, Innisfail and Red Deer County councils to decide whether to go ahead with project
OTTAWA — The real reason the Liberal government hasn’t been able to… Continue reading
VANCOUVER — Voters in British Columbia will head to the polls today… Continue reading
TORONTO — Patrick Brown is down, but he may not be out… Continue reading
HALIFAX — All six of the sharks tagged in Nova Scotian waters… Continue reading
MONTREAL — Mourners will gather to remember former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister… Continue reading
For the first time, one of the new immunotherapy drugs has shown… Continue reading
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The mother of a Canadian who was arrested… Continue reading
This coyote was out on the prowl in a field just west… Continue reading
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — The mother of a Canadian who was arrested…
Educators looking at ways to boost numeracy
One person was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision west of…
Rebels 5, Oil Kings 2 Red Deer Rebels forward Brandon Hagel went…
BEIRUT — Two days after Jamal Khashoggi vanished into the Saudi Consulate…
For the first time, one of the new immunotherapy drugs has shown…
TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard had 15 of his 31 points in the…