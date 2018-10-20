PHOTOS: Red Deer College Queens host third annual Pink in the Rink game

Red Deer College Queens forward Camryn Wallan fends off Olds College Broncos forward Jesse Jack during the third annual Pink in the Rink game at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer Saturday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer College Queens hosted the Olds College Broncos at the third annual Pink in the Rink game at the Gary W. Harris Canada Winter Games Centre Saturday.

Admission was directed to the Central Alberta Cancer Centre/Alberta Cancer Foundation.

Sarah MacPherson, Emma Jack, Krissy Jack and Rod Jack worse pink scarves at the Pink in the Rink women’s ice hockey game between the Red Deer College Queens and the Olds College Broncos at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer Saturday night. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)