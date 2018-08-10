Pat Perry plays in the 3.5 Men’s Singles gold medal game at the Red Deer Open Pickleball Tournament at 141 Pamely Ave. Friday. Nearly 200 competitors from across Alberta and British Columbia are playing in the Pickleball Canada sanctioned event, which continues Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

PHOTOS: Red Deer Open Pickleball Tournament begins

The Pickleball Canada sanctioned event continues Saturday and Sunday

Nearly 200 pickleball players are in Central Alberta for the Red Deer Open Pickleball Tournament this weekend.

The Pickleball Canada sanctioned event began Friday and continues until Sunday.

 

Jay Wolf plays in the 3.5 Men’s Singles gold medal game at the Red Deer Open Pickleball Tournament at 141 Pamely Ave. Friday. Nearly 200 competitors from across Alberta and British Columbia are playing in the Pickleball Canada sanctioned event, which continues Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Pat Perry plays in the 3.5 Men’s Singles gold medal game at the Red Deer Open Pickleball Tournament at 141 Pamely Ave. Friday. Nearly 200 competitors from across Alberta and British Columbia are playing in the Pickleball Canada sanctioned event, which continues Saturday and Sunday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

