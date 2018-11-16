Skip Lindsay Hudyma throws a rock during the Red Deer Curling Classic as Jenna Duncan (left) and Patty Wallingham (right) get ready to sweep. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

PHOTOS: Rocks slide again at Red Deer Curling Classic

Fifty-six teams gathered this weekend at the Pidherney Centre for the annual Red Deer Curling Classic.

Action continues throughout the weekend, with the championship games being played Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.


Caleb Boorse (left) and Andrew Gittis sweep a rock into position in draw three at the Red Deer Curling Classic at the Pihnerney Centre Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Michael Goodfellow (left) and Duncan Menzies of Glasgow, Scotland sweep during the draw three of the Red Deer Curling Classic on Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Defending champion Brendan Bottcher throws his last rock as teammate Bradley Thiessen gets ready to guide it into position in the draw three at the Red Deer Curling Classic on Friday at the Pidherney Centre. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

