PHOTOS: Rocks slide again at Red Deer Curling Classic

Skip Lindsay Hudyma throws a rock during the Red Deer Curling Classic as Jenna Duncan (left) and Patty Wallingham (right) get ready to sweep. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Fifty-six teams gathered this weekend at the Pidherney Centre for the annual Red Deer Curling Classic.

Action continues throughout the weekend, with the championship games being played Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.



Caleb Boorse (left) and Andrew Gittis sweep a rock into position in draw three at the Red Deer Curling Classic at the Pihnerney Centre Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Michael Goodfellow (left) and Duncan Menzies of Glasgow, Scotland sweep during the draw three of the Red Deer Curling Classic on Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

