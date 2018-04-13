PHOTOS: Top Alberta high school handball squads clash in Red Deer

Lindsay Thurber Raiders handball player Joshua Doyon fires a shot on net against Lillian Osborne on Friday during the RDCRS Invitational Handball Tournament at Notre Dame High School. Play continues all day Saturday, with the finals at 6:45 p.m. at St. Joseph’s High School. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Play got underway on Friday for the 2018 Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools Invitational Handball Tournament.

Sixteen teams total, eight girls and eight boys groups from across Alberta will compete for the title.

Tournament play goes throughout the day on Saturday, with the girls gold medal game at 5 p.m. at St. Joseph’s High School and the boys at 6:45 p.m.

Games start at both St. Joseph’s and Notre Dame at 9 a.m. on Saturday.



Nathaniel McIntosh jumps over a pair of Lillian Osborne defenders during action at the RDCRS Invitational Handball Tournament at Notre Dame High School on Friday. Play continues all day Saturday, with the finals at 6:45 p.m. at St. Joseph’s High School. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Ali Veroba of the St. Joseph’s Flacons fights through the defence of Tianna Johnson (11) and Arnau Cinta Arasa (2) on Friday evening at the RDCRS Invitational Handball Tournament at Notre Dame. Play continues all day Saturday, with the finals at 5:30 at St. Joseph’s High School. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Catriona Borys (4) of the St. Joseph’s Falcons leaps to make a shot at the RDCRS Invitational Handball Tournament at Notre Dame on Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lindsay Thurber Raiders handball player Joshua Doyon fires a shot on net against Lillian Osborne on Friday during the RDCRS Invitational Handball Tournament at Notre Dame High School. Play continues all day Saturday, with the finals at 6:45 p.m. at St. Joseph’s High School. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)