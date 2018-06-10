Xaiden Bignell of the Red Deer Snipers U12 Black team celebrates one of his four goals in a 6-1 win over Sherwood Park in the final of the Battle On Wheels Roller Hockey Tournament. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

PHOTOS: U12 Snipers Black win gold at Battle on Wheels

The Red Deer Snipers U12 Black earned a gold medal at the annual Red Deer Rolley Hockey Battle on Wheels Tournament on the weekend.

The Snipers picked up a 6-1 win in the final over Sherwood Park to earn the tournament title.

Xaiden Bignell scored four goals for the Snipers in the win and also added an assist. Nathan Parker and Kobe Earles also had goals for Red Deer in the gold medal performance.

Twenty-one teams across four different age groups competed at the event From Friday to Sunday.

In the U10 age group, the Calgary Rollerhawks won gold 5-3 over the Red Deer Gunners. Steel Wagner, David Sharifullin, and Chaz Jopp scored for the Gunners in the silver medal showing.

The Bears picked up gold in the U14 division with an 8-1 victory against the Red Deer Snipers. In the u17 age group, the Red Deer Snipers White earned gold over The Kodiaks.


Xaiden Bignell fires a shot on net during the gold medal game at the Battle On Wheels Roller Hockey Tournament Sunday at Kin City Arena. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Snipers U12 Black player Logan Veno fires a shot past a Sherwood Park defender at the Battle On Wheels Roller Hockey Tournament Sunday at Kin City Arena. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer U10 Gunners goalie Jett Wagner makes a wild save on Rollerhawks player Tripp McArthur in the gold medal game at the Battle on Wheels Roller Hockey Tournament Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

David Sharifullin tries to jam a rebound in during the gold medal game of the U10 Battle On Wheels Roller Hockey Tournament. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

