Pierre Lafontaine steps down as Cycling Canada CEO

OTTAWA — Pierre Lafontaine is stepping down as chief executive officer and secretary general of Cycling Canada.

The otganization announced the move in a release on Tuesday, adding that Lafontaine will continue to work with the senior management team through June 8 to assist with the transition.

Lafontaine joined Cycling Canada in November 2016 after a year as chief executive officer of Cross Country Ski de Fond Canada. Prior to that he spent two years as CEO of Canadian Interuniversity Sport (now U Uports) and CEO and national team coach for Swimming Canada from 2005 to 2013.

“We want to thank Pierre for his contribution to Cycling Canada and wish him well,” Cycling Canada president John Tolkamp saind in the release. “While we move into a new chapter of leadership, we continue to have confidence in the execution of our strategic plan.”

