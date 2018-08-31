Montreal Alouettes quarterback Antonio Pipkin throws the ball during first half CFL action against the Toronto Argonauts in Montreal on Friday, August 24, 2018. Johnny Manziel is out of concussion protocol, but it looks certain that Pipkin will start a third straight game at quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Mccabe

Pipkin leads Alouettes past Redblacks as Montreal gets 2nd straight win

Alouettes 21 Redblacks 11

OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes may have finally found their quarterback as Antonio Pipkin led his team to a 21-11 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Pipkin was 18 for 27 for 242 yards in the air and rushed for a touchdown as Montreal avoided a season sweep by the Redblacks (6-4), who won the first two contests. The 23-year-old was also picked off twice.

The victory marked the Alouettes’ (3-8) first two-game winning streak since Oct. 30, 2016 and first divisional road victory since Nov. 5, 2016.

Ottawa’s Trevor Harris seemed to struggle to find a rhythm and finished the night 24 for 44 for 248 yards and an interception.

Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward went 3 for 3 to extend his consecutive field goal streak to 27.

Leading 10-7, Pipkin finally managed to take the the Alouettes into the end zone after an eight-play drive culminated with him punching in a one-yard touchdown. Montreal led 17-7 with just over one minute remaining in the third quarter and picked up a single on the ensuing kickoff to take an 11-point lead.

Ottawa closed the gap on a 35-yard field goal and picked up a single on a Richie Leone punt, but a 14-yard Montreal field goal gave the Alouettes some breathing room, leading 21-11 with five minutes remaining.

Three straight Alouette penalties moved the Redblacks to the three-yard line with just over two minutes remaining, but they were unable to capitalize to the frustration of the 25,132 on hand at TD Place.

The turning point for Ottawa came early in the second half when the Redblacks got into scoring territory as Jonathan Rose picked off Pipkin at the Montreal 30. Ottawa appeared to tie the game on a six-yard touchdown pass to Brad Sinopoli, but the call on the field was overturned and Ottawa was forced to settle for a field goal as Lewis Ward kicked his 26th consecutive to leave Ottawa trailing 10-7 early in the second half.

The first half was all about the kickers as Montreal led 9-4 thanks to three field goals from Boris Bede.

Ottawa replied with a 40-yard field goal and a single by Leone.

Ottawa had a scary moment late in the second quarter when Sinopoli struggled to get up and appeared to limp off the field, but the veteran receiver managed to return for the second half.

The Redblacks head to B.C to take on the Lions next Friday, while Montreal will enjoy a bye week.

Previous story
Serena Williams: Athletes should be grateful for Kaepernick
Next story
Inconsistent Eskimos look to pull together for rare Labour Day win at Calgary

Just Posted

Red Deer getting temporary safe consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

Last Food Truck Friday of 2018 in Red Deer

The final event was this week in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

Central Alberta farm is reclaimed as wildlife habitat

WATCH: City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

They call for safe consumption site and drug treatment centre

Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary… Continue reading

Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight… Continue reading

Families gather for 20th Swissair anniversary: ‘The only grave I have to visit’

HALIFAX — For Adrienne Carter, it still seems like yesterday that her… Continue reading

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world… Continue reading

Quebec political parties announce common front in favour of supply management

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties spoke in… Continue reading

First-quarter budget update: Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister says the province is on track to… Continue reading

Farrow’s former producer criticized NBC on Weinstein story

NEW YORK — Ronan Farrow’s former producer at NBC News says his… Continue reading

US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK — The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month