Play of the year: Julian Edelman’s Super Bowl catch

Some were championship-defining events. Others capped upsets. One just seemed to defy the laws of physics.

Sports are moments, and there were many that will not be forgotten in 2017.

Whether it was a human being jumping over another human being, a ridiculous kick return that will be remembered for not actually getting into the end zone, a shot that ended an epic winning streak or a diving grab that punctuated a Super Bowl comeback for all time, this year was filled with plenty of plays that are likely forever etched on those who got to see them happen.

Without further ado, here are the sports plays of the year:

___

10. No sliding required

Toronto’s Chris Coghlan had three options: Go through St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina, go around him or go over him. He smartly chose the last one. Coghlan was trying to score on Kevin Pillar’s triple. St. Louis right fielder Stephen Piscotty’s throw to the plate was a few feet up the third-base line, putting Molina right in Coghlan’s path. Coghlan went airborne, flipped over Molina, somehow landed on the plate and the Blue Jays took a 3-2 lead.

___

9. Shorthanded season-saver

Julia Duquette’s only goal of her senior season at Plattsburgh State in upstate New York is one she’ll never forget. Duquette’s shorthanded goal with 20.7 seconds left in regulation pulled the Cardinals into a tie with Adrian in the NCAA Division III women’s hockey final — and Plattsburgh would go on to win it in overtime for its fourth consecutive national championship.

___

8. A Preakness upset

Always Dreaming and Classic Empire were the favourites going into the Preakness Stakes , the middle leg of the Triple Crown, and those two dueled most of the way — until Cloud Computing decided it was time to beat them both. Cloud Computing, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Javier Castellano, stole the race in the last half-dozen strides and paid $28.80 on $2 win bets to its backers.

___

7. Waiters strikes the pose

Dion Waiters was in no hurry. He knew exactly what he was going to do. After Kevin Durant’s dunk pulled Golden State into a 102-102 tie with Miami with 11.7 seconds left, Waiters took the inbounds pass, coolly brought the ball upcourt, made a move on Klay Thompson and delivered a straightaway 3-pointer that gave the Heat a win — punctuated by his striking an arms-folded pose afterward, one that quickly became part of Heat lore.

___

6. Cole Mericle’s miracle

Cole Mericle kicked what became the game-winning field goal for Lima Senior High in Ohio with 3 seconds left, but no one will remember that part of his team’s 25-24 victory over St. Francis de Sales. Mericle’s ensuing kickoff turned into a five-lateral return, one where St. Francis got the ball down to the Lima 2 — but the ball carrier stumbled a bit on the turf, Mericle ran him down in the nick of time and Lima escaped.

___

5. Clemson’s title hunter

Hunter Renfrow, a former walk-on, made the catch with 1 second left that gave Clemson a win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. The 2-yard scoring toss from Deshaun Watson gave the Tigers a 35-31 win over the Crimson Tide, in a championship rematch where the sequel was just as good as the original.

___

4. Down goes UConn

Morgan William wanted the ball, got it and made history. William’s jumper with no time remaining in overtime lifted Mississippi State to a 66-64 win over Connecticut in the national semifinals, ending the Huskies’ 111-game winning streak. Mississippi State led by as many as 16 points, then found itself trailing by three late before William delivered the dagger. “I live for moments like this,” she said.

___

3. Sloane’s U.S. Open

It’s hard to pick one play that stood out for Sloane Stephens in her ride to the U.S. Open title this summer, but this 25-stroke point might have been the gem. Stephens was serving down 4-5, 30-30 in the third set to Venus Williams in the semifinals, and needed a backhand winner down the line to help her eventually hold. Had that shot missed, she would have faced match point. Instead, Stephens went on to capture the title.

___

2. Spieth from the sand

Here’s how you win a playoff: Hole out from 60 feet from the sand. Jordan Spieth hit plenty of stellar shots in 2017, none of them probably more memorable than his bunker shot in a playoff to beat Daniel Berger and win the Travelers Championship. Berger had a 50-foot putt that just missed after Spieth’s dramatic moment — and tipped his cap afterward. “Jordan does Jordan things,” Berger said. “So there’s not really much you can say.”

___

1. Edelman’s Super catch

Down by eight points with about two minutes left in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots needed all the heroics they could get — and Julian Edelman delivered . His diving, juggling catch of a Tom Brady pass that almost got intercepted was perhaps the biggest moment in the Patriots’ stirring rally from being down 28-3 and beating Atlanta in overtime for their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Previous story
Canada’s Nurse scores 24 points in “hometown game,” UConn routs Duquesne

Just Posted

Mixed results for downtown Red Deer stores this Christmas

Stores in downtown Red Deer have had mixed results this Christmas season.… Continue reading

Alberta RCMP ask drivers to stay off roads

Police are asking drivers to take it easy on the roads after… Continue reading

Homeless man returns mistakenly donated diamond ring returned to B.C. woman

NANAIMO, B.C. — A cherished diamond ring has been returned to a… Continue reading

Storm leaves 120 dead, 160 missing in southern Philippines

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines — A tropical storm in the southern Philippines unleashed flash… Continue reading

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

WATCH: Last-minute Christmas preparations

Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month