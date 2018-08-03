Players to watch as Hlinka Gretzky Cup brings top U18 hockey talent to Red Deer

Michael Mancinelli (left) tries to tip a shot along with Team USA teammate Luke Toporowski (right) at practice on Thursday. Toporowski could be a big piece for the U.S. this week at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup makes its debut in North America this week and it is likely going to be a tournament to remember for local hockey fans.

The event, which has been held in the Czech Republic as the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament since 1997, was moved to Edmonton and Red Deer this year. It pits the best under-18 hockey talent from across the world in a best-on-best tournament.

“The event signifies the start of the hockey season as players strive towards achieving their goal of being selected at the 2019 NHL draft, and we look forward to hosting all teams and players as they compete for gold in Canada,” said Al Coates, executive director of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Hockey Canada in a press release.

Players from the event are most often featured in the following year’s NHL Draft. So, hockey fans in Red Deer over the next five days could see some future NHL stars. Current NHL stars like Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have all played at the tournament in the past.

On top of watching Canada against the Czech Republic in a pre-tournament game on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., Red Deer will also get a chance to check out the USA, Finland and Russia in Pool B play.

Canada will play all their games in Edmonton at Rogers Place. On Aug. 4, three Central Alberta communities will also get their own taste of the tournament.

Slovakia will play the United States in Sylvan Lake, Sweden will square off against Finland in Penhold and Switzerland plays Russia in Lacombe. All those games drop the puck at 3 p.m.

While the Canadian contingent will likely draw a huge crowd Saturday night for their pre-tournament game at Servus Arena, the six round-robin games in Red Deer from Aug. 6-8 carry plenty of intrigue too.

Here are some players to watch in Pool B according to Brayden Sullivan, Director of Hockey Operations for DraftGeek. Several will likely draw attention from scouts for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Team USA

Arthur Kaliyev, forward #11.

He is much talked about as a potential first-round pick in the NHL Draft next year and for good reason. First of all, the forward has a nose for the net. He had 31 goals in 68 games in his first OHL season with the Hamilton Bulldogs. He’s got a big body at six-foot-two, 188-pounds. Sullivan added:

“Real big strong scoring winger who plays with that calm attitude and such a controlled game. His ability to find ice and ability know what to do with the puck and knows what to do to be successful. He’s a kid who will be one of the top scorers in the tournament and coming out of it, I expect him to be in most people’s first round.”

Luke Toporowski, forward #22.

“Smaller, stalky, heavier player. Shifty with the puck, strong lower body and is really able to beat defenceman wide with that powerful stride. Forces his way to the net, has a great outside drive. I think he’s going to be a kid who really excels at this tournament with the smaller ice.”- Sullivan

Russia

Oleg Zaitsev, forward #13.

Fans of the Red Deer Rebels will get a first-hand look at their latest talent from the CHL Import Draft. Red Deer picked him 17th overall in the import draft earlier this summer. Zaitsev is one of only four Russian players who will play in North America next year that will suit up at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. At the World U17 Hockey Challenge last year he had five points in five games and in junior in Russia, he recorded eight goals and 19 assists in 48 games. Some early draft projections have him slotted in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Vasily Podkolzin, forward #19.

“I think he is going to be a top 10 pick. He’s a slick, playmaking forward he plays more of a perimeter game. He’s slick with the puck and he’s deceptive. He can make plays in the middle of the ice, has good vision from the wall. Excited to see what he can do on the smaller ice.” -Sullivan

Finland

Mikko Kokkonen, defenceman #2.

“I expect him to captain that team. He spent last year with the U18 team in the spring, he played 29 games as a 17-year-old. Stay at home defender who I think can get up in the transitional game. Can defend the rush well… he’s going to be a guy if that team is successful, they’re going to be relying on him to play big minutes.” -Sullivan

Leevi Aaltonen, forward #10.

“He played at Ivan Hlinka last year and put up five points in four games. A shifty, crafty agile skater who plays with more electrifying speed…He was one of their better players at the U18’s, even against older competition.” -Sullivan

Czech Republic

Martin Hugo Has, defenceman #9.

He’s the main one for me, six-foot-four, 185-pounds, right-handed defenceman, has an absolute cannon for a shot. Hard to miss.” -Sullivan

Martin Lang, forward #22.

“He just committed to Kamloops (WHL)…He’s got a great shot with a deceptive release. He finds ice well. He opens himself up to the play and has a great one-timer… he’s a guy who will drive the offence of this Czech group.” -Sullivan

The semifinals are Friday in Edmonton and the gold medal game is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.



Arthur Kaliyev of Team USA is projected by many to be a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. He’s expected to be a big contributor for the U.S. at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)