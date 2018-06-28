Pliskova, Edmund and Shapovalov eliminated at Eastbourne

EASTBOURNE, England — Marco Cecchinato of Italy is the only seeded male player left in the Eastbourne International after Kyle Edmund and Denis Shapovalov were both eliminated in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Second-seeded Edmund lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 to Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan.

Edmund fought back from a break down to take the opening set but was broken by the world No. 90 in the third game of the second set and again in the ninth, following a double fault.

Kukushkin clearly had the momentum and won the first three games of the decider. Edmund’s frustration was clear and the British No. 1 had a prolonged argument with umpire Arnaud Gabas over a line call.

Kukushkin will face Mischa Zverev in the semifinals after the German’s surprise 6-3, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Shapovalov of Canada.

Cecchinato, who is seeded fourth, will face Lukas Lacko in the other semifinal after beating John Millman of Australia 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Lacko, who knocked out top-seeded Diego Schwartzman in the second round on Wednesday, comfortably dispatched British No. 2 Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.

There were also surprises in the women’s draw as defending champion Karolina Pliskova was upset by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The second-seeded Czech player, who has reached the final in the past two years, lost 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in 2 hours, 12 minutes.

It was Sabalenka’s first win over a top-10 player.

Sabalenka, who is ranked 45th in the world, fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set and clinched the match when Pliskova sent a forehand wide.

Sabalenka will face 2008 champion Agnieszka Radwanska in the semifinals after the Pole eased past fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 7-5.

Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki survived a scare to beat Ashleigh Barty of Australia 6-4, 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Barty broke twice in the second set but Wozniacki broke straight back each time and the Danish player won four successive games to book her semifinal spot, sealing the result when Barty returned into the net.

Wozniacki will play fourth-seeded Angelique Kerber, who prevailed over Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (3).

Kerber seemed on her way to a comfortable win as the German powered through the first set in just 19 minutes.

But the seventh-seeded Kasatkina recovered from her terrible start and the Russian pushed Kerber all the way.

Both players appeared to struggle on their serve — with Kasatkina in particular racking up 10 double faults. There were several breaks of serve before Kerber triumphed in little over two hours.

