Pliskova last of women’s top-10 seeds to lose at Wimbledon

LONDON — The last of the women’s top-10 seeds has been knocked out at Wimbledon.

Kiki Bertens followed up her win over Venus Williams by beating No. 7 Karolina Pliskova on Monday to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

Bertens hit seven aces and saved eight of the 10 break points she faced to win 6-3, 7-6 (2) and complete the latest upset in the women’s draw.

She beat the ninth-seeded Williams in the third round after coming from a break down in the third set.

Bertens next faces 13th-seeded Julia Goerges, who beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-3, 6-2 to secure her first Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance.

Jelena Ostapenko and Dominika Cibulkova will also meet in the quarterfinals.

Ostapenko reached the last eight for the second straight year with a 7-6 (4), 6-0 victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich, while Cibulkova beat Hsieh Su-Wei 6-4, 6-1.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, lost her first two service games and went 5-2 down in the opening set before rallying to force a tiebreaker against her Belarussian opponent.

Cibulkova overcame a delay caused by a wrong decision from the umpire in the first set.

Leading 5-4 and two points away from taking the first set at 0-30 on Hsieh’s serve, Cibulkova struck a backhand onto the baseline that was called out.

Hsieh — who knocked out No. 1 Simona Halep in the third round — kept the ball in play by returning it over the net as Cibulkova immediately challenged. After the review confirmed the ball landed on the line, umpire Juan Zhang of China initially awarded the point to Cibulkova.

Hsieh protested, leading the match referee to come on to discuss the decision with the umpire as calls of “replay the point” came from a bemused crowd on Court 18.

After about seven minutes, the decision was finally changed and the point replayed. The reprieve was only momentary for Hsieh, as Cibulkova regained her composure to break and take the first set.

Canadian Pacific back on board for annual LPGA Tour tournament
Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher for $322,500

