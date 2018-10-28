Pogba, Martial score as Man United beats Everton 2-1

MANCHESTER, England — Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored either side of halftime as Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 to secure a much-needed victory for under-pressure manager Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

Talk of crisis and the need for a managerial change may have dissipated at Old Trafford but the importance of a win remained for United, which was outclassed midweek by Juventus in the Champions League and frustrated in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend.

Everton was aggrieved to go in behind at the break, with Pogba scoring from a rebound after his penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford. The spot kick was awarded when Idrissa Gana Gueye was adjudged to have brought down Martial in the box, although the midfielder appeared to get the ball.

Pogba turned provider in the 49th minute as the World Cup winner fed Martial, who curled home a superb first-time effort from the corner of the penalty area. It was his fourth goal in as many games.

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty, after Richarlison was tripped by Chris Smalling, brought Everton back into the game in the 77th and ensured a nervy conclusion in a match watched by some special guests.

The 12 boys who were trapped with their soccer coach in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for almost three weeks were guests at Old Trafford for the match, and wore red-and-white United scarves for the occasion.

Romelu Lukaku dropped to the bench for United after eight scoreless matches at United. He came on in the 65th to whistles from the Everton fans who once adored him.

Previous story
RDC Kings oust Trojans in four sets
Next story
Design based on Steelers helmet honours synagogue dead

Just Posted

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

Flaws found in feds’ many public consultations; small biz tax changes top list

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government’s analysis of its extensive public consultation efforts… Continue reading

Alberta accuses Ottawa of ‘bad-faith tactics’ in 2026 Olympics talks

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister has accused the federal government of negotiating… Continue reading

UPDATE: Gaetz Avenue re-opens, gas leak contained

Gaetz Avenue has re-opened after a gas leak closed northbound and southbound… Continue reading

Learning digital skills at Red Deer College

Young Central Albertans explored the creative side of science this weekend at… Continue reading

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

MONTREAL — Jewish communities across Canada are gathering to commemorate the victims… Continue reading

Demonstrators gather in support of Panthers’ Reid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Demonstrators gathered outside the Panthers’ stadium in support of… Continue reading

Government closely watching public opinion on asylum seekers, documents show

OTTAWA — The federal government has been closely monitoring public reaction to… Continue reading

Houston wins Nova Scotia Tory leadership after main challenger drops out

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives have a new leader after the… Continue reading

‘Her death isn’t in vain:’ trafficking victim remembered in Ontario campaign

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Maddison Fraser is remembered as a champion boxer, an… Continue reading

Canadian politicians, police respond to Pittsburgh synagogue attack

OTTAWA — Canadian politicians and Jewish groups expressed sympathy for the victims… Continue reading

Ontario researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

An Ontario researcher has used modern technology to clearly identify the final… Continue reading

Gunman attacks Pittsburgh synagogue, killing 11 people

PITTSBURGH — A gunman who’s believed to have spewed anti-Semitic slurs and… Continue reading

Most Read