Polansky wins first-round qualification match at French Open, Abanda loses

PARIS — Canada’s Peter Polansky defeated Norbert Gombos of Slovakia in first-round qualifying play Tuesday at the French Open.

Polansky, the No. 14 seed from Thornhill, Ont., needed two hours 10 minutes to complete the 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory.

In early women’s play, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda dropped a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 decision to Italy’s Martina Trevisan.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill had their matches suspended until Wednesday. Zhao and Italy’s Francesca Schiavone were tied at a set apiece while Bouchard’s match against Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic hadn’t started.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime won his opening match Sunday and will meet Spain’s Jaume Munar on Wednesday in the second round.

World No. 26 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., already has a spot in the main draw.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from the Grand Slam event last week.

