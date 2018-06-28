Ponoka Stampede Day 3 results

JR Vezain comes out of the chute in the bareback Wednesday and still has the lead at 86.5. (Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Ponoka News)

Local bull rider Wacey Finkbeiner stole the show at the Ponoka Stampede on Thursday.

The Ponoka native climbed aboard “Blow Me Away” during the third performance of the rodeo and held on for an 88-point ride to lead all competitors. Maple Creek’s Jared Parsonage also had a wild ride with an 87.25 to sit in second overall.

Another Ponoka cowboy, Craig Weisgerber also finds himself in the lead after day three. Weisgerber was real fast on Thursday with a time of 4.9 seconds in the steer wrestling and his combined 11-second total took an almost three-second advantage over Blake Knowles in second.

Clayton Smith of Eckville also jumped ahead of the competition with a strong time in the tie-down roping. Smith finished in 8.7 seconds in performance three and has a combined time of 17.9 seconds to lead the pack. Dany Edge of Rimbey is second with a 19.3.

Ky Marshall topped all competitors with an 84.50-point ride in bareback riding Thursday but is still trailing leader J.R. Vezain for the top spot.

Rebecca Miller scored the top time on Thursday in barrel racing with a 17.769. Stevi Hillman still leads the pack with a 17.560.

Tristin Woolsey and Denver Johnson took over top spot with a 12.6-second combined time in team roping. Clint Buhler of Okotoks along with Tyrel Flewelling of Lacombe sit second at 14.6 seconds.