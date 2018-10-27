Power play pushes Griffins past RDC Kings

The defending Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men’s hockey champions showed the RDC Kings how much work there is still left to do this weekend.

MacEwan scored three power-play goals in the game on eight opportunities and topped the RDC Kings 6-2 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre Saturday.

“The difference in the game was special teams. We gave up eight power plays and we only killed five. This weekend our power play was shut down, we didn’t get any power plays,” said Kings head coach Trevor Keeper.

“They’re a veteran team, they have skill. We think we’re every bit as good as them. They have good shooters, they are accurate shooters and they have good special teams and they’re very structured. It’s a matter of fine-tuning our game and being consistent.”

With the game tied at two early in the second, the Griffins scored three unanswered goals and pulled away from the Kings.

“Tight game, they just keep doing their thing and it breaks open for them,” Keeper said.

“You have a little bit of a mental lapse and lose some one-on-ones, they had some good shots on net. You want to be able to lock that down and that’s a learning process.”

Donovan Lumb and Chase Thudium had goals for the Kings in the loss and Scott Ferguson was player of the game.

Brett Smythe had two power-play goals for the visitors in the victory. Andrew Kartusch, Ryan Baskerville, Nicholas Correale and Brett Njaa rounded out the scoring for the Griffins.

Arik Weersink stopped 22 shots in the loss for RDC.

Through eight games the Kings are 5-2-1 and Keeper said he still thinks there’s room to improve for his team.

RDC will play back-to-back- home games on Nov. 9 and 10 after a bye-week this week.



