Central Alberta Prairie Fire quarterback Carson Neitz slings a pass during the home opener at ME Global Athletic Park in Lacombe on Friday night against the Calgary Mavericks in Calgary and Area Midget Football League play. The Mavericks topped the Prairie Fire 30-16. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Prairie Fire fall in home opener

Mavericks 30 Fire 16

The Central Alberta Prairie Fire didn’t get off to the start they hoped for in the Calgary Spring Football Association Friday night.

After a few weeks of delay to start the season, the Prairie Fire finally opened the season at ME Global Athletic Park in Lacombe but dropped their first contest 30-16 to the Calgary Mavericks.

It was a tale of second-half struggles for the Prairie Fire, as they failed to score in the final 24 minutes after holding a 16-14 advantage through two quarters.

“We came out the gate well. We weren’t executing well in the end. In the in-between parts, some of the newer things we’ve installed we did well, which I’m happy with,” Prairie Fire offensive coordinator Adam Donavan said.

“Some of the overall execution, we’re going to have to watch film and go back to the drawing board.”

Late in the second quarter with the home side up 9-6, Kaidyn Puttick forced a fumble that led to a two-yard quarterback draw for a touchdown by Carson Nietz.

After conceding a safety with under a minute to play in the first half, on the ensuing kickoff, the Mavericks ran a touchdown in to cut the deficit to just two points.

Johnathan Giustini kicked three second-half field goals for the Mavericks and the visitors were able to stymie the Prairie Fire offence.

“Lots of pressure (on the offence) and the relief valves we had built in, there was a little bit of miscommunication and we weren’t reading the proper stuff,” said Donavan.

“Just matter of small tweaks here and there and finding one open guy can make a huge difference if you see him.”

Their next game is April 19 against the Calgary Raiders in Calgary.


Most Read

